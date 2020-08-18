The Stone County Health Department has advised Reeds Spring Schools to limit large gatherings due to health concerns. As a result, the district will reduce the number of people allowed to attend varsity football games.
All RSHS students participating in gameday festivities (players, cheerleaders, band members, etc…) will receive four tickets to distribute to family and friends. In addition, 50 tickets will be available to RSHS students through a weekly lottery. Students must enter their names in the lottery each week through a link that will be shared by the school. Each visiting school will receive 300 tickets to distribute to its fans.
Admission will still be paid at the gate, but you must have a ticket to enter the stadium. Face coverings will be required for all spectators.
The RSHS Media Team plans to live stream football games on YouTube, so fans who do not have tickets can still enjoy Wolves football.
