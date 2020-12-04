Two local teams faced off in the first round of the Annual Blue Eye Invitational bracket play.
The Forsyth Lady Panthers and Reeds Spring Lady Wolves played their first tournament game of the season on Monday.
Forsyth had clear control of the game from the start and ended up winning the game 69-30.
The seven seniors for Forsyth took up a lot of the minutes for their team. Senior Scarlett Texeira stood at least two inches over every Reeds Spring player, helping her team to find deep, high throws to her down in the post. She ended with 21 points.
The Lady Wolves, who struggled in their first game to score as well, were led by sisters Jade (junior) and Harley Watson (freshman). The two worked together for most of the game to find open shots. Jade Watson ended with 12 of her team’s points.
(0) comments
