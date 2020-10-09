Blue Eye baseball’s regular season was cut short when contact tracing for a positive case of COVID-19 led back to the team, causing them to quarantine.
The Bulldogs have had a relatively short season. There were originally 18 regular season games on the schedule at the start of the season. But, as many teams have faced this year, some changes were made to their schedule. The team had only played nine games before they had to quarantine. Despite that, their season still isn’t over.
Blue Eye isn’t the only team in the conference who has had to quarantine, and the SWCL tournament was scheduled to begin Saturday.
Instead, Blue Eye athletic director Ken Elfrink said the start date for the tournament was pushed back.
“When we found out what our exact date was to return, we decided to move the dates back,” Elfrink said.
The SWCL tournament will now begin on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday will be the semi-finals and the finals for the tournament, and those games will be played at U.S Ballpark in Ozark.
The SWCL tournament would typically see eight baseball teams, but two teams are out due to quarantine.
At time of print, Elfrink was still waiting on a bracket to see who the Bulldogs would play. This story will be updated once a bracket is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.