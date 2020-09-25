The Missouri State High School Activities Association approved an alternate Fall season back in August. While most schools in the area are currently playing out their fall seasons as originally scheduled, there is one taking advantage of the alternate season.
School of the Ozarks, College of the Ozarks’ laboratory school, will be using the alternate season to play out their volleyball and cross country season.
In a press release from MSHSAA in August, it was stated that any school opting for the alternate Fall season would automatically be included in the alternate Spring season. The alternate Fall season allows competition to begin on March 12 and concludes on May 1. The alternate Spring season would begin on May 14 and conclude July 10.
In the plan, the Winter sports season remains intact with the season beginning Nov. 2 and concluding March 20.
School of the Ozarks is one of over 40 schools participating in the alternate Fall sports season.
