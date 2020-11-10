The final weeks of the season were ones every football team in the state looked forward to. It was time for districts, and Reeds Spring was ready for the postseason.

But the Wolves never got there.

On paper, they made it to the second round of districts, but no postseason games were played. The Wolves moved on after a forfeit from Hollister in the first round. Hollister forfeited due to COVID quarantine orders.

The Wolves would’ve faced Cassville last Friday. Cassville (8-2) only lost to Mt. Vernon in Week 1 and Lamar in Week 5. The Wildcats had earned a bye for the first round, so Reeds Spring would’ve been their first postseason opponent.

“It was very disappointing and very frustrating,” Reeds Spring head coach Andy McFarland said. “At the same time it was something that, since we got started way back in June we had been talking to the team about how this was a possibility. We wish we would have been able to play both of those games.”

This was the first game of the season Reeds Spring had to forfeit due to COVID quarantine orders, according to McFarland. Three other times, the games were canceled because of quarantine orders for the other teams.

“I feel like we kind of dealt with more than our fair share of it, but we it was a possibility,” McFarland said.

Still, the head coach is proud of a team that fought through the adversity of a season that was filled with uncertainty.

“There’s a lot of guys that were very consistent in their motivation and their attitude and their work ethic,” McFarland said. “I think a big part of that is that many of those guys did not get to play baseball or track last spring, and when you’re beginning your senior season, that can have a big impact on you.”

The Reeds Spring Wolves ended their season 3-7.