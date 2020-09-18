Hollister and Blue Eye faced each other on the volleyball court Monday night. Hollister entered the game 3-1 on the season and Blue Eye entered the game 3-5-1.
The Lady Tigers were able to secure their fourth win of the season over Blue Eye in four sets.
The first set, Hollister took a 25-23 win. In the second set, Hollister won 25-21. Blue Eye came back to beat Hollister in the third set 25-22, but they were unable to hold that same momentum in the fourth set and fell 25-17.
The rest of Hollister’s regular season is as follows:
9/21 @ Clever
9/22 @ Hillcrest
9/24 @ Forsyth
10/1 @ Logan-Rogersville
10/3 Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament
10/6 vs Aurora
10/8 @ Marshfield
10/13 vs Reeds Spring
10/15 @ Springfield Catholic
10/17 Hollister Tournament
10/19 @ Monett
10/20 vs Mt. Vernon
The rest of Blue Eye’s regular season is as follows:
9/21 @ Southwest (Washburn)
9/24 @ Clever
9/28 vs Bradleyville
9/29 vs Sparta
10/1 @ Fordland
10/3 Lady Bulldog Invitational
10/6 @ Spokane
10/8 vs Galena
10/12 vs Billings
10/15 vs Purdy
10/17 Hollister Tournament
10/19 @ Forsyth
10/22 @ Crane
