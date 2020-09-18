Hollister and Blue Eye faced each other on the volleyball court Monday night. Hollister entered the game 3-1 on the season and Blue Eye entered the game 3-5-1. 

The Lady Tigers were able to secure their fourth win of the season over Blue Eye in four sets.

The first set, Hollister took a 25-23 win.  In the second set, Hollister won 25-21. Blue Eye came back to beat Hollister in the third set 25-22, but they were unable to hold that same momentum in the fourth set and fell 25-17.

 

The rest of Hollister’s regular season is as follows:

9/21 @ Clever

9/22 @ Hillcrest

9/24 @ Forsyth

10/1 @ Logan-Rogersville

10/3 Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament

10/6 vs Aurora

10/8 @ Marshfield

10/13 vs Reeds Spring

10/15 @ Springfield Catholic

10/17 Hollister Tournament

10/19 @ Monett

10/20 vs Mt. Vernon

 

The rest of Blue Eye’s regular season is as follows:

9/21 @ Southwest (Washburn)

9/24 @ Clever

9/28 vs Bradleyville

9/29 vs Sparta

10/1 @ Fordland

10/3 Lady Bulldog Invitational

10/6 @ Spokane

10/8 vs Galena

10/12 vs Billings

10/15 vs Purdy

10/17 Hollister Tournament

10/19 @ Forsyth

10/22 @ Crane

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.