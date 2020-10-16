Softball districts got started on Tuesday. Reeds Spring faced Doniphan and Branson faced Neosho.

While Branson’s game ended in a 13-2 loss, Reeds Spring’s game ended in an 8-7 win. Prior to districts, Reeds Spring was 9-14 for the season. That record seeded them fourth. They played Doniphan, seeded fifth, on Tuesday. The last few innings of Tuesday’s game would seal the deal for the Wolves, as they were trailing 7-0 in the fourth.

Head coach Scott Walker said the team kind of felt like they were letting their pitcher down.

“We hit the ball pretty well,” Walker said. “We just couldn’t get runs in.”

That changed in the fifth inning.

A two run homerun from senior Suzy Karako got the Wolves on the board. Those would be the only two runs scored. Walker said Karako’s hit kind of gave the Wolves the spark they needed. They shut down Doniphan rather fast after that, and then it was time to go back to work at the plate.

The Wolves went scoreless in the sixth, but would find more luck in the seventh.

Walker said what happened in the seventh inning has been happening this year.

“We’ve just kind of done that quite a few times this year,” Walker said. “We’ve scored big runs late in the game.”

Tuesday, they got the bases loaded in the seventh. Still down by six runs, a ball made it through a hole in the Doniphan infield and scored a couple of runs for the Wolves. They managed to score the six winning runs all in the seventh inning.

“It all just kind of fell together for us,” Walker said.

As a coach, Walker recognizes that sometimes teams can get down runs and not compete as hard. He said it made him feel good that his team didn’t do that.

“It makes you feel good,” Walker said. “You know they’re competing, and their hard work is coming through.”

He said the biggest deal is making sure the team is competing.

“These kids have worked hard,” Walker said. “We’ve talked about competing all year long.”

The 8-7 win on Tuesday improved the season record to 10-14 for the Wolves. Their next opponent in Districts is Logan-Rogersville, the No. 1 seed in the tournament..