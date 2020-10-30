Branson Pirates soccer has lost their last two games, after winning the five previous games.
They fell to Monett last week 4-3, and fell to Neosho/Neosho Christian 4-1 Tuesday.
The game against Monett was a battle. The Pirates fell behind, came back and took the lead. But they were unable to hold onto it. They played a full game, plus two overtimes. The game came down to a missed spot kick. Of the three goals against Monett, junior Brayan Barboza scored twice and sophomore Houston Meyer added one.
Head coach David Brenner described their game against Neosho as a tough night. Junior Carlton Epps put the only goal on the board for the Pirates, but their opponent added three more.
The Pirates have one regular season game left against Bolivar before moving on to the Class 3 District 10 Tournament. Prior to their game against Bolivar, the team was 13-9 overall.
They play at Springfield Catholic next Monday to open the district tournament. Springfield Catholic is seeded third with a 11-6 record, while the Pirates are seeded second.
The Pirates faced Springfield Catholic once earlier in the season, and were able to come away with a 2-1 win – their second game of the season and their first win of their 13.
