For most of Branson’s second-round district game Friday night, they traded blows with Carthage right up into the fourth quarter, but the Pirates ultimately came up short, 55-35.
Head coach Anthony Hays said the Pirates put up a good fight against the No. 1 class 5 team in the state.
“It was much closer than the score indicated,” Hays said. “They were within seven points with under three minutes to go. That says a lot about our program – we’re going toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the state and the sitting state champs.”
After Branson opened the game with a three-and-out, the two teams traded scores for much of the half.
The scoring started with a two-yard touchdown run from Cristian Berumen, which was set up by a 60-yard run, also by Berumen to tie the game 7-7.
After another touchdown from Carthage, the Pirates were forced to punt, but the punt was fumbled by Carthage, giving the ball right back to Branson. Berumen then capped a short drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14.
Carthage got another touchdown, but Branson blocked the PAT to make the score 20-14.
That blocked kick would allow Branson to take the lead a few minutes later after a well-placed punt gave Carthage the ball at their own 1-yard line and, two plays later, the Pirates recovered a fumble in the end zone to put Branson ahead 21-20.
Carthage added a touchdown at two-point conversion with 1:13 remaining in the half to go up 28-21.
That final score of the half was big, according to Hays.
“When we were leading 21-20 right before half, we were hoping we could keep them out, but they scored right before halftime,” Hays said. “I think that would’ve made a difference in how the flow of the game went in the second half.”
In the third quarter, Carthage tried to put the game away with two more scores to take a 42-21 lead.
But Branson managed to get back into the game, starting with another Berumen touchdown run for a 42-28 score.
Branson followed that with a successful onside kick. The ensuing drive ended with a touchdown pass from Tristan Pierce to Ethan Jones, bringing Branson to only one score down at 42-35.
However, the last few minutes of the game belonged to Carthage, adding two touchdowns for a final score of 55-35.
Branson’s season finishes with a 4-7 record. The season might have ended sooner that the Pirates wanted, but Hays said the team has reason to be proud.
“We’re just grateful that we had a chance to play a whole season with 11 games, and not a lot of people could say that across our country right now,” Hays said.
Carthage, undefeated, and the No. 1 seed in the district, will play Webb City for the district championship.
