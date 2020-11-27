If you’ve been to a Reeds Spring boys basketball game in recent years, wipe that image out of your mind. This year, the Wolves look like a completely different team.

Senior Lance Hafer said the team’s new style is different than anything he’s played in the last three years. The play is going to be faster and more amenable to the kind of players on Reeds Spring’s team, and that has a lot to do with the arrival of first-year head coach Austin Kendrick.

Kendrick was an assistant for several years at his alma mater, Parkview High School, in Springfield. Picking a coaching position at a school like Reeds Spring was perfect for him, despite deciding to leave Parkview.

Since arriving, he’s implemented a higher level of intensity at practices. The overall speed is faster because there are kids who can play to that speed.

“We have a lot of athletes that I feel like could kind of be unleashed a little bit,” Kendrick said. “I wouldn’t play this tempo if I didn’t have the athletes to do it. Plus, it makes the game fun for the kids to play.”

Hafer, who is 6-foot-6, seemed to be the most excited about the new system.

“I feel like it fits our team better and the weapons we have,” Hafer said. “I think we’ll be able to play into that pretty well.”

Junior Ty Cooper, who plays AAU in the summer, also seemed excited with Kendrick’s new system in place. While he was able to play summer league and get tested for COVID-19, he knows there are risks with playing this season and responsibilities that come with that.

The Wolves have already had to quarantine twice since practices have started. It’s been an adjustment for all teams, but the Wolves are doing what they can to prepare for a new season with a new coach.

“Everyone seems to be more invested in a lot of our practices this year,” Hafer said. “A lot of our team has already been quarantined, so we realize that the few practices that we do have are really important.”

Senior Micah Asbill said despite all of the uncertainty of the season ahead, his team’s goal was to get 20 wins.

“I think that’s a good goal for us – we can definitely reach that by the end of the season,” Asbill said.

Kendrick said he’s more focused on helping his team improve, especially since it’s his first year in the position.

“I’m just looking forward to facing the challenges with these kids and building these relationships, not just with the kids but the entire community,” Kendrick said.

The Wolves had to cancel their first scheduled game, which would have been on Tuesday, Nov. 24 against Hartville. They will instead start their season in the Forsyth tournament, which starts Monday, Nov. 30.

“In any tournament, you have to play a lot of games in a short span of time, so you just have to take it one game at a time, just like this whole season,” Hafer said.