11-Elite 11-Class of 2020.jpg

The Elite 11 Class of 2020: Front row, from left, Kellen Overstreet, Jason O’Neal, Michael Fox, Mark DeLozier, Matt Burgess and Wayne Burch; Back row: Brett Williams, Brock West, Jared Taylor, Mark Smith and Denny Routh.

 photo courtesy of Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame held its annual football luncheon on Tuesday.

Of their inductees on Tuesday was 1990 Reeds Spring graduate Denny Routh. Routh earned Class 3 All-State as a linebacker and was selected all-conference as a linebacker, running back and punter. 

