The Blue Eye girls basketball team tipped off their Annual Blue Eye Invitational as the No. 1 seed against Glendale High School’s junior varsity team.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated the entire game, winning 79-36, which allowed for multiple scorers.
Junior Riley Arnold led Blue Eye with 25, twin sister Avery Arnold had 17, and three players (junior Kyla Warren, freshman Kieryn Fairchild and junior Makayla Johnson) had 10 points apiece.
Glendale’s Meegan Randall scored half of her team’s points with 18.
