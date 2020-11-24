A year ago, Bella Fuller walked around the Central Methodist University campus. In an instant, she felt right at home.

She and her grandfather walked around the campus in Fayette, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2019. She said she remembers him saying he could see her on this campus.

“It just felt so homey,” Fuller said. “I thought, ‘I could definitely see myself here, and I love it.’”

Exactly one year later, Fuller signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at CMU. While the correlating dates were unintentional, it was an exciting thing for Fuller to reflect on as she stood in the Reeds Spring High School commons with teammates, family members and friends.

Fuller picked up a volleyball for the first time in first grade. She played for Reeds Spring then and stuck with the sport, becoming what she called a 13-year senior.

“As soon as I picked up a volleyball, I knew this was my thing. I knew the court was where I wanted to be,” Fuller said.

Since, she has helped the Reeds Spring volleyball team to back-to-back winning seasons and a Class 3 state appearance in 2019. This year, the Lady Wolves lost to Springfield Catholic, who eventually placed fourth in the state, in Districts.

Fuller couldn’t help but smile when talking about her time at Reeds Spring. It’s the place she learned about and fell in love with volleyball.

“I love that I will still have my family here supporting me — all the girls on the court, all my classmates I’ve had — we’re a really tight-knit family here at Reeds Spring,” Fuller said.

She’s excited to go to Central Methodist for her college career. She plans to focus on sports medicine to eventually become an athletic trainer to keep her around sports.

“I don’t think I can’t be around sports,” Fuller said with a laugh.