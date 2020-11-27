Basketball season in the Tri-Lakes kicked off in the last week. Several games were canceled due to quarantine orders and/or not having enough practices. Below are the results of all games as of Nov. 25.

Monday, Nov. 23

Forsyth girls 55, Seymour 25

The Forsyth Lady Panthers dominated in their season opener against the Seymour Lady Tigers. They were led by senior Scarlett Texeira who had 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers will spend next week at Blue Eye High School competing in the Lady Bulldogs’ annual invitational. They enter as the No. 4 seed and will face Reeds Spring at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Bergman (Arkansas) girls 74, Blue Eye 53

After originally scheduled to play five-time state champion Strafford, the Blue Eye girls headed south into Arkansas to face the girls of Bergman High School. Despite juniors Riley and Avery Arnold scoring in double-digits, 20 and 14, respectively, Bergman pulled out the win.

It was the Lady Bulldogs’ first game of the season. They will start next week as the No. 1 seed in the Annual Blue Eye Invitational against Glendale’s junior varsity team.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 at Blue Eye High School.

Sparta girls 90, Reeds Spring 11

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves dropped their first game of the season to Sparta, which ended last season with 19 wins and just nine losses. The Lady Wolves also lost last year to the Lady Trojans at the start of the season by a score of 63-30.

The Reeds Spring girls will face Forsyth on Monday in the Annual Blue Eye Invitational. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m., following the 6 p.m. game.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Hollister girls 62, Ava 42

The Lady Tigers were off and running from the tip against Ava on Tuesday night. Kendrick “Bug” Bailey scored 34 for Hollister, several of which were from-distance 3-pointers. Junior Gabby Franciskovich had 11 points, nine of which were from 3-pointers.

The Hollister Lady Tigers will compete in the Crane Lady Pirates Invitational, starting with a game against Galena at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 at Crane High School.

Hollister boys 64, Spokane 46

The Tigers moved to 2-0 after defeating Spokane. Barlow dominated the game, scoring over half of Hollister’s points with 34. He had 14 in the first quarter alone. Snyder scored a majority of the remaining 30 points with 15 of his own.

The Hollister boys will compete in the Forsyth tournament from Nov. 30-Dec. 5.

Forsyth boys 77, Mansfield 72

The Forsyth Panthers started the season off with a competitive game against Mansfield on Tuesday night. Senior Buck Sanders had 39 of the team’s 77 total points.

Forsyth will host several local teams in the Forsyth Invitational from Nov. 30-Dec. 5.