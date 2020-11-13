In a gym with masked coaches, teammates and family members, Kendrick “Bug” Bailey signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Harding University.

Harding, a Division II school in Searcy, Arkansas, is a small, private college just over three hours from Hollister High School. When Bailey visited the campus, she knew that was the place for her.

“After going and visiting, I just really felt like it was a great place to go to — talking to the coaches kind of just felt like home right off the bat,” Bailey said.

Everything about the campus told Bailey she was where she was going to be. Still, the senior was more focused on the basketball season ahead than she was on her signing. Head coach Jimmy Lincoln said that was on par for her character, though.

“This is a big deal,” Lincoln said, motioning to the table with Harding and Hollister gear on it. “If she’d had her way, she’d had never said a word. That’s just her personality.

“She had probably 20-25 offers sitting on the table. I would have to call her and say, ‘who’s made an offer this week?’ Because she wasn’t the type that would say anything. She’s just not that way.”

Even with Bailey’s “head-down, work-hard” demeanor, National Signing Day was a day she was thrilled to be able to participate in.

Lincoln watched all of this come to fruition for Bailey. He’s watched her play basketball since she was in the seventh grade. While she was born with natural ability, Bailey has worked constantly to ensure that she is the most successful player on the court.

“I’ve watched her improve every year — I’ve watched her improve from every aspect of her ballgame from ball handling to shooting,” Lincoln said. “But I think the most enjoyable part of it is the hard work that she’s put in. She has earned this scholarship because a lot of kids are blessed with a lot of talent. Bug has just worked herself to make herself the player that she is.”

The one thing she hasn’t had to work hard at, though, is being a great teammate. Lincoln said that every girl on the team was supportive of Bailey because she has always been supportive of them.

Bailey credited her teammates for helping her become the player she is, and she said she’s ready to get this season started without having to worry about her plans for college. She wants to major in physical therapy to stay around the sports world even after her basketball career ends.

Bailey, along with the rest of the Lady Tigers, starts off the season against Ava at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 at home.