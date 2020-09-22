The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its class and district assignments for the fall sports season on Monday.
Football
Branson: Class 5 District 6
Hollister: Class 3 District 6
Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 6
Forsyth: Class 2 District 3
Volleyball
Branson: Class 4 District 10
Hollister: Class 3 District 11
Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 11
Forsyth: Class 3 District 11
Blue Eye: Class 1 District 7
Boys’ Soccer
Branson: Class 3 District 10
Softball
Branson: Class 4 District 6
Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 4
Girls’ Tennis
Branson: Class 2 District 5
Reeds Spring: Class 1 District 9
Forsyth: Class 1 District 9
Girls’ Golf
Branson: Class 3 District 3
Hollister: Class 2 District 3
Cross Country
Branson: Class 5 District 6
Hollister: Class 3 District 6
Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 6
Forsyth: Class 3 District 6
Blue Eye: Class 1 District 6
