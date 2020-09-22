The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its class and district assignments for the fall sports season on Monday. 

 

Football

Branson: Class 5 District 6 

Hollister: Class 3 District 6

Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 6

Forsyth: Class 2 District 3

Volleyball

Branson: Class 4 District 10

Hollister: Class 3 District 11

Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 11

Forsyth: Class 3 District 11

Blue Eye: Class 1 District 7

Boys’ Soccer

Branson: Class 3 District 10

Softball

Branson: Class 4 District 6

Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 4

Girls’ Tennis

Branson: Class 2 District 5 

Reeds Spring: Class 1 District 9

Forsyth: Class 1 District 9

 

Girls’ Golf

Branson: Class 3 District 3

Hollister: Class 2 District 3

Cross Country

Branson: Class 5 District 6

Hollister: Class 3 District 6

Reeds Spring: Class 3 District 6

Forsyth: Class 3 District 6

Blue Eye: Class 1 District 6

