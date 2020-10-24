The Hollister Tigers finished out their regular season 3-6 after losing 41-27 to the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish Friday night.

It was a back and forth game for the first half of the night. Senior Kelby Gard scored Hollister’s first touchdown just over four minutes into the game, putting the Tigers on top 7-0 after the extra point. Springfield Catholic came back almost six minutes later to score their first of the game, and the teams would head to the second tied at 7.

It didn’t take long at all for the Tigers to get some points up on the board. Senior Konner Hatfield found his way to the endzone just seven seconds into the second quarter. The extra point was good for the Tigers once again, putting them up 14-7 less than ten seconds into the second. The Fighting Irish answered with one of their own a few minutes later to make it a tie game once again.

The next few minutes of the second quarter were plagued by penalties on both ends of the ball. The Tigers managed to push past their two penalties, and junior Tyler Goebel got another in the endzone for them. The extra point was good, and the Tigers took the lead for the third time in the first half.

They held Springfield Catholic off for the next five minutes, but the Fighting Irish managed to squeeze one more by them with less than a minute left in the half. The game was tied up once again.

Hollister fought their way back up the field, but two incomplete passes would end the half. The teams were tied at 21 at the half.

Coming back from the half, things got started a little slower than they did earlier in the game. It took over five minutes for anyone to put any points on the board. Springfield Catholic scored, and the extra point was good. It was their first lead of the game, and they’d maintain it for the rest of the game.

The Fighting Irish went on to score twice more in the third quarter, to put them ahead 34-21. They got things started again in the fourth, and found themselves with a 20 point lead with just over six minutes left to play.

It wouldn’t be until there were just over 30 seconds left to play that the Tigers would get their first touchdown of the second half. Senior Cody Johnson got to the endzone to close in on Springfield Catholic’s lead, but that would be it for the Tigers.

The Tigers fell 41-27 to close out their regular season.

In other area news, Forsyth beat Central 52-8, Branson fell 34-28 against Republic and Reeds Spring fell 42-7 against Logan-Rogersville. Next up for area teams is the first round of district play, with their opponents still to be announced.