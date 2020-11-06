As fall sports wind down, and there’s less to fill up the sports section – I figured now would be a good time to write this.
My one year work anniversary with the paper recently passed, and it has been one of the craziest times of my life. Right when I felt like I was finally getting into a groove with what I was doing at the paper, and right when I was getting ready to cover spring sports, the pandemic came.
With a lack of sports, there wasn’t a whole lot I could do. I covered what I could early on, took a summer job and returned to the paper in August. It felt like I was starting all over again, so I want to thank everyone for their patience with me as I navigated those changes. I know I’m not the only one who encountered a lot of change this year, I think we all did.
I didn’t expect my first year out of college to be such a crazy one, and I didn’t think I’d be leaving the paper after only a year. But, here I am. This year has been filled with surprises.
Yes, you read correctly. This is sort of my goodbye column.
In the year I’ve spent with the paper, I’ve worked with some of the best people I have ever known. I’ve also met so many great people while on the job – players, coaches, educators and parents. I’ll miss those I’ve met, but I’m truly excited for what’s next. I’m excited for my new job, and I’m excited for the person replacing me as sports editor here. Seriously, anyone who reads this paper is getting a major upgrade in the sports section.
I also wanted to use this as an opportunity to thank those I’ve worked with closely – Cliff, Madison and Tim. The three of you have such a passion for what you do, and it’s admirable. I’ve loved working alongside the three of you, and I appreciate all of the help the three of you have offered me. I’ll miss working with all three of you, but I’m so glad I’ll still be close enough to pop in for a visit here and there!
Anyways, to wrap this up: thank you for reading.
