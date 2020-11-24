I’ll say it now, and I’ll say it again. It is officially the most wonderful time of the year.

I’m not talking about Thanksgiving food, family time, Christmas music and fluffy, white snow. No, no. I’m talking about basketball season.

I mentioned in my introductory column that I have experience covering sports of all kinds, and I participated in several as a kid. Basketball was never the sport I liked. I never really had the hand-eye coordination for it, and I didn’t have the best coach either.

But when I first covered basketball for my college newspaper, I fell in love with a sport I thought I despised. I still remember sitting in JQH Arena to cover my first ever Lady Bears game. I became so fascinated with the sport; the movements, the speed, the communication. I found myself smiling because I was thoroughly enjoying the experience of writing about basketball.

Now, it’s high school basketball season, and I’m ecstatic.

There are so many good teams in the Tri-Lakes area, and as I’ve met with the coaches and players, their passion for the game is evident. The fact that the competition level is so high, it makes the idea of this season so much more exciting.

Watching the Blue Eye girls compete against a team like Strafford isn’t something that happens often. Watching the Branson boys compete at the Willard tournament with top teams in the state is a unique and exciting thing.

I always look forward to going to any game, no matter the sport, but basketball games have had a special place in my heart since that February evening in 2018.

I know the coronavirus pandemic has everyone on edge when it comes to sports. I didn’t even think we’d have a full football season, let alone that we’d start a basketball season. The fact that it’s here makes it that much better.

In short, my hope is this: I want you all as readers to feel the excitement I have when it comes to basketball reporting. I can see and feel the excitement from athletes and coaches, and I want to be able to portray that to you through my writing.

I hope you can feel the anticipation of walking into a socially distanced gym even if you’re sitting at your dining room table. I hope you can picture that beautiful 3-point, game winning shot even if you’re at your desk at work.

This is the most exciting time of the year. Teams have had expectations since March, and now they have the opportunity to live up to them. I hope you continue to follow along this season as I attempt to bring the best basketball coverage I can to you.

As always, if you have tips or ideas, shoot me an email or direct message on Twitter.

Happy basketball season, everyone. Let’s do this.