The Strafford Indians won the 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament, but Hollister, Forsyth, Reeds Spring and Blue Eye gave everyone in the area a taste of what’s to come for the rest of the season.

Hollister is a force to be reckoned with.

Coming into the tournament, Hollister had played the most games already with two wins of 20-plus points. In every game, the Tigers have forced multiple turnovers and played at a high pace. Possessions aren’t quick, though. The Tigers keep the ball on offense and still continue a high pace with a weave at the top of the key while they look for an open play.

Seniors Cole Jones and Brady Peterson control the point guard position and find their teammates for open shots.

Junior Josh Barlow leads almost every game in scoring for the Tigers, but he’s not the only one who can sink a clutch 3-pointer. Jones, Peterson and sophomore Garrett Snyder all have shown their abilities on the edge of the arc. Junior Clay Kemp also poses a threat down low. The 6-foot-5 junior can battle through almost anyone below the basket to put up points if needed.

“I think we’ve improved greatly on our ball movement on offense,” head coach Pete Leonard said. “These guys are pretty selfless and just want to win. They don’t care who scores as long as we are scoring.”

Jones and Barlow made the all-tournament team.

Forsyth can compete without Buck Sanders.

Senior Buck Sanders was the name everyone thought of when it came to Forsyth basketball. The 5’ 11” guard scored 39 points in his team’s 77-72 win over Manfield the week prior.

He was out for the entirety of the home tournament, including the game against Carl Junction, and the Panthers still won 79-48.

Others stepped into the space Sanders left on the court. Head coach Eric Rogers said the Strahan brothers, senior Josh and sophomore Zack, had consistent games through the week. Senior Hunter Creson also stepped up, scoring double digits every game.

“We’re very inexperienced right now on the floor when you lose a veteran player like Buck,” Rogers said. “It’s a learning process, and I think we learned a lot about ourselves last week.”

Creson was named to the all-tournament team.

Reeds Spring is heading in the right direction.

It’s a season with a lot of firsts for the Reeds Spring Wolves. It’s the Wolves’ first year under head coach Austin Kendrick. Kendrick changed the style of play at Reeds Spring, picking up the pace to match the players he has.

In their first game of the season, the Wolves faced 2-0 Hollister. There were still some kinks that needed to be worked out in the first game, especially when they were missing their leading scorer in senior Lance Hafar. Still, the Wolves kept up with Hollister for most of the game thanks to 29 points from junior Ty Cooper.

The loss put the Wolves in the consolation bracket, which they won 46-43 after preventing Blue Eye from scoring in the fourth quarter. Junior Tanner Hirschi took over a lot of the scoring role since Blue Eye guarded Cooper heavily.

“Ty did a really good job of not forcing it,” Kendrick said. “A lot of times when kids get hot one game, they feel like they have to replicate it again the next game. Ty did a really good job of playing within himself and taking what Blue Eye gave him. What they gave him was the opportunity to feed his teammates, and he did a really good job of that.”

Cooper made the all-tournament team.

Blue Eye has some work to do but is heading in the right direction.

This is the first season under head coach Kyle Turner that he has no seniors on his roster. Turner is relying on his junior class to step up and lead, but that doesn’t come without some of its own obstacles.

The Bulldogs lost to Ava and Reeds Spring in the Forsyth tournament, but both were close losses. The Bulldogs lost 59-52 in the first round to Ava, which ended last year 24-6. In the consolation bracket, they then lost 46-43 to Reeds Spring, a team that is under a new head coach with several high-level seniors.

“I felt like we were competitive in all of our games,” Turner said. “We just kind of gotta learn how to win at this point.”

Juniors Lance Clark, Isaiah Mitchell and Ryan Cardenzana led the Bulldogs through the tough first week. All three were in double-digit scoring several times over the weekend.

Mitchell made the all-tournament team.