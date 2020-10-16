The soccer Pirates improved to 12-7 overall and 4-3 in the Central Ozark Conference with their 7-1 win over Republic on Tuesday.
A goal from junior Kevin Olmos would get the Pirates on the board and in the lead. It was followed by a goal from junior Nathanial Smith. Soon, the Pirates found themselves with a 2-0 lead in the first half.
Junior Brayan Barboza added another goal four minutes later. Two minutes after the goal from Barboza, junior Carlton Epps came through with another. Republic then scored their only goal of the game. It was 4-1 after the first half.
Republic held the Pirates off for the first 15 minutes of the second half, but senior Diego Paz got one past them and found the back of the net. Epps went on to add two more on the board for the Pirates to give them the 7-1 win.
The Pirates are now on a four-game winning streak heading into their next game against Webb City.
