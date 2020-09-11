There’s no shortage of fall sports in the area, here’s a bit of an update on how teams are performing so far this season.
Branson
–Branson volleyball started its season at their Invitational, where the team went 3-2 winning matches over Cassville, Clinton and Republic. They’ve since added two losses and a win to their season. Their record stands at 4-4.
–Branson boys soccer is 2-1 after a season opening loss to Carthage and two wins against Springfield Catholic and Carl Junction.
–Branson softball started the season out with two wins, but it’s been pretty back and forth since. Their record is 3-3 for the season.
–Branson girls tennis is 1-3 for the season, with their one win against Joplin.
–Branson football is 0-2 for the season prior to their game against Carl Junction.
Hollister
–Hollister volleyball started its season on September 3rd. They’ve since picked up two wins in each of their matches. Their record stands at 2-0.
–Hollister football is 0-2 prior to their game against Seneca.
Reeds Spring
–Reeds Spring also opened their volleyball season at the Branson Invitational losing two matches to start out, but picking up two wins against Summit Christian Academy and Parkview and tying with Republic. Since the invitational, the team has picked up two additional wins, leaving their record at 4-2-1 for the season.
–Reeds Spring softball is 0-4 for the season.
–Reeds Spring girls tennis is 2-5 for the season, with two wins against Hillcrest.
–Reeds Spring is 1-1 for the season prior to their game against Springfield Catholic.
Forsyth
–Forsyth’s volleyball season started out on the first of the month, where they lost to Skyline. They’ve lost once more to Strafford, leaving their record at 0-2 for the season.
–Forsyth girls tennis is 0-1 after losing at Logan-Rogersville.
–Forsyth football is 1-1 after winning their home opener, but losing one on the road to Buffalo.
Blue Eye
–Blue Eye volleyball started their season out with a loss to Berryville late last month, but they picked up a win against Cassville the next day. Their record is 1-1 for the season.
–Blue Eye baseball is 1-1 after a season opening win against Hurley, and a loss against Purdy.
Looking ahead
Next week’s schedule
Monday, September 14
Branson Girls Golf @ Bolivar Tournament
Branson Softball vs Parkview
Branson Girls Tennis @ Forsyth
Hollister Volleyball @ Mountain Grove
Reeds Spring Girls Tennis @ Willow Springs
Reeds Spring Volleyball @ Blue Eye
Blue Eye Baseball @ Galena
Tuesday, September 15
Branson Boys Soccer @ Joplin
Branson Softball @ Republic
Branson Girls Tennis @ Nixa
Branson Volleyball @ Reeds Spring
Hollister Volleyball vs Blue Eye
Reeds Spring Softball vs Marshfield
Reeds Spring Girls Tennis @ Lamar
Reeds Spring Volleyball vs Branson
Forsyth Girls Tennis vs Willow Springs
Wednesday, September 16
Blue Eye Baseball @ Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament
Thursday, September 17
Branson Girls Golf @ Willard Tournament
Branson Boys Soccer vs West Plains
Branson Softball vs Webb City
Branson Girls Tennis vs Neosho
Hollister Cross Country @ Ava
Reeds Spring Softball @ Monett
Forsyth Girls Tennis @ West Plains
Forsyth Volleyball @ Ava
Friday, September 18
Branson Football @ Neosho
Branson Lady Pirate Softball Invitational
Hollister Football @ Marshfield
Reeds Spring Football vs Springfield Catholic
Forsyth Football vs Fair Grove
Forsyth Girls Tennis @ Republic Tournament
Saturday, September 19
Branson Boys Soccer vs Kickapoo
Branson Lady Pirate Softball Invitational
Branson Girls Tennis Tournament
Branson Volleyball @ Camdenton Tournament
Reeds Spring Softball @ Halfway Softball Tournament
