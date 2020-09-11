There’s no shortage of fall sports in the area, here’s a bit of an update on how teams are performing so far this season.

Branson

–Branson volleyball started its season at their Invitational, where the team went 3-2 winning matches over Cassville, Clinton and Republic. They’ve since added two losses and a win to their season. Their record stands at 4-4.

–Branson boys soccer is 2-1 after a season opening loss to Carthage and two wins against Springfield Catholic and Carl Junction.

–Branson softball started the season out with two wins, but it’s been pretty back and forth since. Their record is 3-3 for the season.

–Branson girls tennis is 1-3 for the season, with their one win against Joplin.

–Branson football is 0-2 for the season prior to their game against Carl Junction.

Hollister

–Hollister volleyball started its season on September 3rd. They’ve since picked up two wins in each of their matches. Their record stands at 2-0.

–Hollister football is 0-2 prior to their game against Seneca.

Reeds Spring

–Reeds Spring also opened their volleyball season at the Branson Invitational losing two matches to start out, but picking up two wins against Summit Christian Academy and Parkview and tying with Republic. Since the invitational, the team has picked up two additional wins, leaving their record at 4-2-1 for the season.

–Reeds Spring softball is 0-4 for the season.

–Reeds Spring girls tennis is 2-5 for the season, with two wins against Hillcrest.

–Reeds Spring is 1-1 for the season prior to their game against Springfield Catholic.

Forsyth

–Forsyth’s volleyball season started out on the first of the month, where they lost to Skyline. They’ve lost once more to Strafford, leaving their record at 0-2 for the season.

–Forsyth girls tennis is 0-1 after losing at Logan-Rogersville.

–Forsyth football is 1-1 after winning their home opener, but losing one on the road to Buffalo.

Blue Eye

–Blue Eye volleyball started their season out with a loss to Berryville late last month, but they picked up a win against Cassville the next day. Their record is 1-1 for the season.

–Blue Eye baseball is 1-1 after a season opening win against Hurley, and a loss against Purdy.

Looking ahead

Next week’s schedule

Monday, September 14

Branson Girls Golf @ Bolivar Tournament

Branson Softball vs Parkview

Branson Girls Tennis @ Forsyth

Hollister Volleyball @ Mountain Grove

Reeds Spring Girls Tennis @ Willow Springs

Reeds Spring Volleyball @ Blue Eye

Blue Eye Baseball @ Galena

Tuesday, September 15

Branson Boys Soccer @ Joplin

Branson Softball @ Republic

Branson Girls Tennis @ Nixa

Branson Volleyball @ Reeds Spring

Hollister Volleyball vs Blue Eye

Reeds Spring Softball vs Marshfield

Reeds Spring Girls Tennis @ Lamar

Reeds Spring Volleyball vs Branson

Forsyth Girls Tennis vs Willow Springs

Wednesday, September 16

Blue Eye Baseball @ Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament

Thursday, September 17

Branson Girls Golf @ Willard Tournament

Branson Boys Soccer vs West Plains

Branson Softball vs Webb City

Branson Girls Tennis vs Neosho

Hollister Cross Country @ Ava

Reeds Spring Softball @ Monett

Forsyth Girls Tennis @ West Plains

Forsyth Volleyball @ Ava

Friday, September 18

Branson Football @ Neosho

Branson Lady Pirate Softball Invitational

Hollister Football @ Marshfield

Reeds Spring Football vs Springfield Catholic

Forsyth Football vs Fair Grove

Forsyth Girls Tennis @ Republic Tournament

Saturday, September 19

Branson Boys Soccer vs Kickapoo

Branson Lady Pirate Softball Invitational

Branson Girls Tennis Tournament

Branson Volleyball @ Camdenton Tournament

Reeds Spring Softball @ Halfway Softball Tournament