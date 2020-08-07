A wonderful thing happened on Tuesday, and if you were a part of it, thank you for your participation.
I’m talking about the Primary on Aug. 4. Since it was a Primary, no one – technically* – was put into office, but it was still an important part of the process getting us to that crucial November election.
*I say, “technically,” because in Taney County, many elected offices are effectively decided in the Republican Primary. Somebody could run as a write-in, but that’s a rabbit hole for another time.
I’ve written this many times, but I’ll keep saying it: These local elections are so much more important than one would assume based on turnout. While it’s certainly important to vote for the president, it’s these local elected officials – sheriff, assessor, county commissioner – who have a larger impact on your day-to-day lives.
In addition to those who voted, I also want to thank everyone else who made this process possible, including the employees at the county clerk offices, the election judges (full disclosure, my wife is an election judge, so I’m biased on that one), all the state officials who worked late into the night, and all the media who stayed up late to bring the results to the public (full disclosure, I’m one of those media members, so I’m biased there, too).
I’d also like to thank everyone who ran for office. Whether you won or lost, whether I voted for you or not, even if I was secretly terrified at the prospect of your victory, I thank you for running. It is not easy to put yourself out there in the meat-grinder of public scrutiny, repetitive campaigning and political rigmarole. I don’t know if I’d have the stomach for it, but we always need good people who do.
Thank you all, and let’s remember to show up in November.
