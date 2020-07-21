Funeral Mass for Thomas J. Strom, 78, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Aug., 11, 2020 in the Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church, Forsyth, Mo. Military graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 11, in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
He died July 16, 2020.
He was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., to Theodore Carl and Mabel Mae (Tucker) Strom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Carl and Mabel Mae Strom; his brother, Theodore (Ted) Strom; and a brother-in-law, Walter Wojak.
He is survived by his wife, Angelita Strom, and four children and their spouses, Kimberly (Philip) Strouble, Thomas Jr. (Shannon) Strom, Bill (Monica) Mahnkey, and Liz (Grant) Turner.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
