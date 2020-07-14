Visitation for Charles L. “Bubby” Plummer, 76, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held July 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. July 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Pastor Scott Coffelt officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson.
He died on July 11, 2020.
He was born Sept. 13, 1943 in Branson, Mo., the son of Louis and Maxine Adams Plummer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Phyllis Plummer; daughter Bridget; brother, Orville Plummer and a sister Lena Taylor.
Survivors are his wife Connie Little Plummer of the home; and three children, David (Kolleen) Plummer of Kirbyville, Shane (Heather) Plummer of Kirbyville and Sandy Yocum of Highlandville, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
