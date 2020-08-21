A private gathering will be planned for a later time for Patricia Ann Kimmel, 83, of Branson, Mo.
She died Aug. 12, 2020.
She was born July 26, 1937, in Essex, Mo., the daughter of Charles and Portia (Whitledge) Ellis.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two infant siblings; two sisters, Barbara Merriman and Linda Freudenstein; and husband, Keith Kimmel.
She is survived by her brother, W.C. Ellis of Bronson, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
