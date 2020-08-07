Services for Mark Leon Breedlove, 65, were Aug. 6, 2020 with Dr. Robert Sperry officiating. Burial followed at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died Aug. 1, 2020.
He was born Oct. 1, 1954 in Tyler, Texas., to Charles & Rita Lynne Breedlove.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Breedlove.
He is survived by his life partner and longtime caregiver, Edmund Wirfel, Jr. of Forsyth; his mother, Rita Breedlove of Lindale, Texas; brother, Chuck (Linda) Breedlove of Lindale, Texas; sister, Lynne (Robert) Breedlove Sperry of Tyler, Texas.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.