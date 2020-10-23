Graveside services for Kathrine Renee Monroe, 46, of Rockaway Beach, Mo. will be Oct. 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. in Dickens Cemetery, one mile south of Taneyville, Mo., off of Highway 76.
She died on Oct.13, 2020.
She was born May 13, 1974 in Bernalillo, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her brother Gregory Weber.
She is survived by her father Lewis Weber and his wife Carla; her mother Elmera Patton; her boyfriend Michael Ragan; and her children, Harlee King, Jeremiah King, Nicole Monroe, and Misty Weber. She was a guardian for her niece Sierra Lara, who also survives her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
