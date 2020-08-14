KENNETH A. FOX
Graveside service for Kenneth A. Fox, 79, of Forsyth, Mo., were Friday, Aug 14, 2020 in the Webb City Cemetery, Webb City, Mo., with Pastor Kurt Nantz officiating.
He died, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in the Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab, Hollister, Mo.
Ken was born July 24, 1941 in Carterville, Mo. to Floyd and Lois (Anderson) Fox. Ken was raised and attended school in Joplin, MO.
He is survived by his wife Rosanne Fox of Forsyth, Mo.; one son, Kenneth Fox Jr.; two daughters, Angela and Nancy; one brother, Dwain Fox; and four sisters, Jean, Mary Lou, Judy and Laura.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Larry Fox; and one brother, Floyd Fox Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.