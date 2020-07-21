A Memorial service for Wilda Carver, 37, of Galena Mo. will be held July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Baptist Church, 742 Buttermilk Spring Rd., Galena, Mo. with Pastor Mike Ketter officiating.
She died July 17, 2020.
She was born Sept. 13, 1982, in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of Larry Carver and Londa Meeks.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Carver.
Survivors include her mother, Londa Meeks of Galena, Mo., two sons, Bobby Koehler of Galena, Mo., and Jace Carver of Galena, Mo., two daughters, Aliezah Carver of Galena, Mo., and Mikala Sims of Kansas City, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.