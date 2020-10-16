Memorial services were held Oct.14, 2020, for Harold Dean (Tim) Miller, 70, of Branson, Mo. Funeral services were Oct.15, 2020 in St. Louis with immediate burial at St. Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
He died Oct. 7, 2020. He was born on Jan.14, 1950, the son of Elmer Herman Miller and Freda Mae Miller, nee Cuno.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, and his second wife.
He is survived by four sons, Michael, Martin (Mary), Jason (Stephanie), and Timothy; three sisters, Linda (Bob) Taylor, Deborah Lindsay, and Vicki (Timothy) Bartels.
