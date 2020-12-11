A private gathering will be held for Amanda Elizabeth Flake Magner, 45, of Berryville, Ark.
She died Dec.7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Judy Carter, and brother-in-law Mikel Magner.
She is survived by her husband Patrick S. Magner and sons Little Prince Kadon Magner and Sweet Baby James Magner Cash of Hominy, Okla.; parents Bill and Maggie Flake of Berryville; brothers Mark of Rogers, Ark., Jason of Aachen, Germany, Anthony of Berryville; and sisters Jennifer of Fayetteville, Ark., and Heather of Liberty, Miss.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.