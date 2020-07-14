No services are planned at this time for William Phillip Morgan, 80, of Branson, Mo.
He died on July 9, 2020.
He was born Nov. 9, 1939 in Kansas City, Kan., the son of William Beaumont and Helen Darlene Howser Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Carolyn.
Survivors are his three children: William Randall Morgan of Nashville, Tenn., Phillip Morgan of Jacksonville, Ark., and Maria Hodges of Alexander, Ark.; four step-children, Barry Hand of Austin, Texas, Terry Hand of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Jeff Hand and Susan Caldarera both of Marble Falls, Ark.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
