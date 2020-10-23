Services for Steven Charles Weter, 66, of Hollister, Mo. will be at Friendly Baptist Church, 2751 Kirkland Dr. Branson, Mo., on Oct. 24, 2020 with visitation starting at 2 p.m. and the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Monty Dunn officiating.
Graveside will be immediately following the service in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died Oct. 20, 2020 in Branson, Mo.
He was born Aug. 10, 1954 in Chadwick, Mo., to Delbert and Mable (Pierce) Weter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ronnie and James Thomas (infant brother); and sisters Fern and Mary.
He is survived by his wife Sherri Dunn, and his daughter Jenna (James Howard) Moody of Ypsilanti, Mich.; his first wife, Wilma, and their 2 children, Lori (Scott) Pickens of Branson, Mo., and Cory (Erica) Weter of Merriam Woods, Mo.; four brothers, David (Marie) Weter of Chadwick, Mo., Joe (Wilma) Weter of Springfield, Mo., Gene Weter of Chadwick, Mo., and Dean Weter of Ozark, Mo.; and one sister, Peggy Coffer of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
