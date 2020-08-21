Memorial graveside services for Kenneth Charles Swisher, 90, of Branson, Mo. will be 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020 in the Memorial Gardens of Memory Cemetery with the Rev. Loren Dryer officiating. Military Honors to follow under the direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo, Mo.
He died Aug. 12, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1930 in Salina, Kan. to Charles and Florence Swisher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Paul Swisher (infant) and George Richard Swisher; and one sister, Hazel Archer.
He is survived by one sister, June (Vernon) Doyle of Branson, Mo., and one sister-in-law Marilyn Swisher of Springfield, Mo.
