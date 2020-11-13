A memorial service for Kerry Dale Browning (nee Husted,) 70, of Branson, Mo. was held Nov. 13, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Branson, Mo.
She died Nov. 6, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Thomas G. Browning and her son Jason Robert Browning.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer and Christopher Gaines, Nathan Browning, Joshua Browning and John Browning; her siblings, Earl Wayne Husted III, Karen Husted and Kelly Beutler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
