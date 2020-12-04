A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Billy “Bill” Wayne Waters, 63, of Hollister, Mo.
He died Nov.19, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1957, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Ernest and Wilma Fay (Eddings) Waters.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, R.L. Waters and Don Waters.
He is survived by his life-partner, Toni McFarland; three sons, Shawn (Terrie) Cutburth, Zachariah (Autumn) Waters, and Marshall Waters; bonus dad of, Micki (Danny) Palmer and Jeff (Julia) McFarland; brother, Pat Waters; five sisters, Linda Waters, Ernestine Myers, Debbie Scott, Patricia Edwards, and Janie Rudd.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
