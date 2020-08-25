Thomas Carlyle Caldwell, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died Aug. 21, 2020 at the age or 72.
He was born May 17, 1948 in Oil City, Pa., the son of Earl and Joan Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Caldwell of Reeds Spring, Mo.; two sons, Thomas (Marlene) Caldwell Jr. of Branson, Mo., and Tim (Dena) Caldwell of Festus, Mo.; and two daughters, Tammy (Matt) Jones of Billings, Mont., and Tonya (Jason) Shepherd of Ozark, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
