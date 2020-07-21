A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 25, 2020, for Elizabeth (Lue) Loreen Percy, 71, of Kissee Mills, Mo., in the Fairview Church, Rueter, Mo. with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. A private service for family will immediately follow.
She died July 18, 2020.
She was born Jan. 15, 1949 in Chanute, Kan., to Eugene Leroy Pace and Mary Frances Porter.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Eugene Pace.
She is survived by three children, Tressa (Dan) Luttrell of Taneyville, Mo., Letha Mae (Tim) Thomas of Tulsa, Okla., and Chrystal (Rick) Ellingwood of Hollister, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.