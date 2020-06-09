Visitation for Stephen (Steve) Wayne Justus will be on June 11 at 12 p.m. and memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at House of Mercy, 8537 Mo-76, Branson West, Mo. 65737on June 11.
A celebration of his life will follow at his brother Rod and Bonnie’s house (1460 Keithley Rd., Walnut Shade, Mo. 65771).
Stephen (Steve) Wayne Justus, 73, of Branson, Mo., died on June 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1946 in Barnsdall, Okla.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Maxine, and younger brother David.
He is survived by his wife Diane son David Justus, daughter Jessica Justus, sister Victoria Guentz, brother Rodney (Bonnie) Justus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.