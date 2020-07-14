Friends and family are invited to gather at the childhood home of Bryan Farmer on July 18 from 1p.m. until 5 p.m. to remember Bryan and celebrate his life.
He died June 25, 2020.
Bryan was born Jan. 22, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jacqueline Ruth Armstrong and his younger brother Marold Fredrick “Fred” Smith III.
He is survived by his fiancée, Cyntia King of Forsyth, Mo.; father, Frank Emery Farmer of Warsaw, Mo.; older brother, Robert Farmer of Olathe, Kan.; and only sister, Michele Barrier-Smith of Parkville, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.