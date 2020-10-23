Visitation for Bonnie R. Mulkey, 86, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Oct. 24, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
A graveside service for the family will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 26, 2020 at Philibert Cemetery near Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Oct. 19, 2020 in Springfield, Mo.
She was born Dec. 13, 1933 in Valley Center, Kan., the daughter of Jess and Thelma Nutter Metzger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by her husband Bob Mulkey of the home; five children, Vaunda Ruth Parker-McCuen of Billings, Mont., Bobby Lee Mulkey of Greeley, Colo. Donna Rogene Crownover of Reeds Spring, Mo., Robert Lee Mulkey and Misty Mulkey-Cox both of Reeds Spring, Mo.; two brothers, Bobby Metzger of Clearwater, Kan., and Virgil Metzger of Freeport, Kan.; two sisters, Sharon Payne of Valley Center, Kan., and Jeanette Travis of Lincoln, Ark.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.