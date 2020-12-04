Services will be private for Rosa Lee (Presley) Peanick, 94, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died Dec. 3, 2020 in Forsyth, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Peanick; her mother and father, Iris and Edwin Presley; and sisters, Eunice and Margaret.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Lonnie) Quinn.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
