Graveside services for Jack Eugene Davis, 90, of Kissee Mills, will be Sept. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Air Force and VVA 913. Pastor Stan Miller will be officiating.
He was born Feb. 3, 1930 in Baxter Springs, Kan., to Weldon and Thelma (Hall) Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jan Davis and daughter Shelley Davis.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Davis of Hollister.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
