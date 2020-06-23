Services for Genevieve Helene Hutt, 83, will be June 27, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m..
A celebration of Helene’s life at 11a.m. at Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson. Entombment will be at a later date in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died on June 20, 2020.
She was born Nov. 22, 1936, to Genevieve Blackman.
She was preceded in death by her mother; three brothers (Gene, Glen and Charles); one sister (Rae Mary Knudsen), husband John, and son David.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Cross and Lisa Hutt all of Hollister.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
