DORRIS LOUISE ASA
Private interment for Dorris Louise Asa, 92, of Branson West, is at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service is being planned for a future date.
She died Aug. 8, 2020.
Dorris was born to Perry and Anna Torine in Lakota, Iowa, on Dec. 23, 1927. She was the fourth of five children.
Dorris is preceded in death by her father and mother; her first husband Fred Hudson; her second husband Kenneth Asa; her brothers, Francis and Lyle Torine; sister, Vivian Nagel; son, William Hudson, daughter-in-law, Barbara Hudson; and sons-in-law, Richard DiGiacomo and Joseph German.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Guy, Rochester, Minn.; three children, Thomas Hudson, Fort Calhoun, Neb., Jayne German, Melbourne, Fla., and Holly (Drew) Stange of Lincoln, Neb.; and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Hudson, Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements are by Cremations of the Ozarks.
