There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time for Mary E. Meyer, 92, of Branson, Mo. She will be inurned in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.
She died Aug. 15, 2020.
She was born Dec. 31, 1927 in North Dupo, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E Meyer; her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Crouch; her brothers, Charles, James, Elmer, Walter, Frank, and John Crouch; her sister, Virginia Stocker; and her brother-in-law, Harold Stocker.
She is survived by her sons, Harry (Linda) Meyer, David (Gloria) Meyer, and John (Debbie) Meyer; daughter, Mary M Kring; sister, Alice Schilling; and sister-in-law, Henrientta Crouch.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
