Services for Bessie Gideon were June 8, 2020.
She died on June 5, 2020.
She was born April 17, 1941 at Protem, Mo., the daughter of Jess Coker and Nellie Pierce Coker.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Gideon, her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Bobby Holt and Chance (Betty) Gideon.
Arrangements under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
