A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Toledo, Ohio, for Mark Allen Davis, 60, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died on Nov. 30, 2020.
He was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Ronald and Sarah (McQuaig) Davis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Sarah (McQuaig) Davis; in-laws, Joseph and Lorelei DeBrosse; and uncles, Gerald Davis and Ronald Sheeler.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie Davis; son, Kyle DeBrosse of Merriam Woods, Mo.; daughter, Sierra (Victor) Basler of Branson, Mo.; brother, Michael (Sheryl) Davis of Toledo, Ohio; and sister, Laurie (Michael) Oswald of Allen, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
