A gathering to honor and remember Shirley Mae Myers, 78, of Branson, Mo., will be held at a later time.
She died June 23, 2020.
She was born March 16, 1942, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Velma (Harden) Heinrich. They have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Gary F. Myers of the home; a son, Rick Raymond Myers of Chicago, Ill.; and two brothers, Raymond Heinrich of Waverly, Iowa, and James Heinrich of Wisconsin.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
